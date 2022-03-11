A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he admitted to killing his sister at their East Hempfield Township home.

Joel Ayala Jr. is facing a single count of homicide for the death of his 22-year-old sister, Linnette Ayala.

Police found Linnette Ayala dead after responding to a report of cardiac arrest at a residence in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road at 11:22 p.m. Thursday. Joel Ayala Sr. reported he found his daughter’s body partially wrapped in bedding in the garage, according to a criminal complaint.

Joel Ayala Jr. was not home when police arrived; he had left earlier with his mother.

The father found bleach, a bucket and other cleaning products along with blood on the sheets of his daughter’s bed, according to the complaint. Police found blood splatter in multiple locations throughout the house during their investigation.

Joel Ayala Jr. admitted to knowing his sister was dead and using a mop and bleach in the house before admitting he had killed his sister, according to the complaint.

Joel Ayala Jr. was taken to Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.