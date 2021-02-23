Columbia Borough police

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Bernardo Teran, 41, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass after he entered a residence in the 800 block of Locust Street at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 after having been warned by the owner and tenant that he was not allowed on the premises, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

SHOPLIFTING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unidentified men attempted to steal 20 pounds of shrimp from a Weis Market at 1603 Lincoln Highway East at around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man attempted to steal two sound bars valued at more than $300 from a Walmart on 2034 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Lancaster police

THEFT

LANCASTER: An unidentified man and woman took nearly $300 in alcohol and nearly $400 in baby supplies, respectively, from a Weis Market at 1700 Fruitville Pike in separate thefts on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, police said. Store surveillance cameras captured images of the man leaving in an older model Honda Civic while the woman left in a Nissan Murano, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: John Thomas Howe, 29, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a telephone pole in the first block of North Oak Street at around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 20, police said. Howe was transported to the hospital after the crash, police said. Blood samples are pending a toxicology report, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Barry Miller, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after hitting a woman in the head during an altercation in the 100 block of Fieldbridge Court on Feb. 15 at 7:34 p.m., police said. The woman experienced minor injuries, police said.

New Holland police

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Kory Kevin Slater, 48, of New Holland, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, DUI, discharging a prohibited firearm and two summary traffic offenses after failing a field sobriety test in the area of North Custer Avenue and West Conestoga Street at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said. Shortly after Slater was released, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 100 block of North Custer Avenue and recognized Slater, who was found with a .45 caliber pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun inside, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

CLAY TWP.: A vehicle in the 400 block of North Clay Road appeared to have had its windows shot out with a BB gun sometime between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the night of Feb. 17-18, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Three unidentified men stole more than $8,000 of merchandise from a Target at 960 Lititz Pike just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, police said. Investigators believe the suspects are part of an organized retail theft ring, police said.

PENN TWP.: Nicholas Raymond Lindsey, 23, of Leola, was charged with retail theft after running out of a Dollar General at 347 South Main Street when he was confronted about a theft in progress at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said. Employees later saw Lindsey hiding in a used car lot, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Mackenzie L.E. Paris, 24, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment after brandishing a gun and pointing it at a woman during an altercation at 388 Rivermoor Drive at around 7:36 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Coleman Nelson Wheeler, 24, was charged with DUI and two other traffic offenses after losing control of his vehicle and striking a utility pole in the 2100 block of Maytown Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, police said. Wheeler was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.

HIT AND RUN

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Brandon Luis Berlingeri, 19 was charged with multiple traffic violations after striking a vehicle in the 1200 block of Donegal Springs Road at 5:57 p.m. on Feb. 19, causing it to swerve off the road and strike two mail boxes, police said. Berlingeri, who was backing out of a driveway when the collision occurred, fled the scene, police said.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Christopher J. Butler, 42, was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended property and one other charge after striking a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Stellar Drive at 12:37 a.m. on Feb. 21, police said. A homeowner provided surveillance video which showed a light-colored SUV striking the vehicle in front of their residence, police said. Butler later called Lancaster County Dispatch stating that he was drunk and believed that he had been in an accident, police said.

West Earl Township police

VANDALISM

AKRON BOROUGH: At least two vehicles had their windows shattered by a BB or pellet gun on Feb. 18 on Main Street in Akron Borough, according to police. Officers were called for a report of vandalism at around 11:30 p.m., police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-859-1411.