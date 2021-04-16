Twenty people were displaced, including eight children, after a fire damaged a three-unit apartment building early Friday morning in Ephrata.

The fire started shortly after midnight at 215 East Main Street, according to Ephrata Pioneer Fire public information officer Jim Kiefer.

No injuries were reported, Kiefer said. Firefighters were on the scene until around 4:30 a.m.

Red Cross was called in to help with the displaced families.

The fire seemed to have started in the rear apartment unit, Kiefer said.

A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police will be investigating the cause of the fire later Friday morning.

"It does not appear to be malicious in any way," Kiefer added.