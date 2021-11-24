Tucker Dona wants to fix the problems that led Lancaster city to condemn nearly an entire block of row homes on North Plum Street in 2019.

His property at 527 N. Plum St. was among eight that were condemned after engineers found subsoil problems causing foundations to shift under three of the homes.

Seven homes from 523 to 535 N. Plum St. were condemned on Aug. 7, 2019. City inspectors condemned 521 N. Plum St. the following week.

More than two years later, the homes remain vacant, with no word on when the condemnation orders will be lifted.

Dona partnered with brothers James and Zachary Pelliccio to form Red Rose Restore LLC, which purchased four of the condemned properties:

June 9, 2021: 529 N. Plum St., $10,000

Sept. 21, 2020: 527 N. Plum St., $1

Sept. 7, 2020: 533 N. Plum St., $10,000

June 8, 2020: 525 N. Plum St., $10,000

Dona said while Red Rose Restore has spent lots of money trying to find a solution, the city and the owners of the other four condemned properties, which he said his company would be interested in purchasing, need to help.

“We are the only ones that are willing to pursue a fix,” he said. “The city is not pursuing a fix, and none of the other owners of the properties are pursuing a fix. So, we think the only route to getting rid of the eye sore is to pursue a fix, and we seem to be the only ones interested in doing that.”

According to Dona, the city has indicated that it is not providing any more funding related to the issue, and the other affected property owners haven’t been in recent communication.

Efforts to contact the owners of 521, 523, 531 and 535 N. Plum St. were unsuccessful.

Challenging situation

Jess King, chief of staff for Lancaster city Mayor Danen Sorace, told LNP | LancasterOnline in September 2019 the city was covering the more than $15,000 cost to have an engineer evaluate seven of the affected homes. She added the city had no obligation to pay for further testing or correcting the problem because the properties are privately owned.

Red Rose Restore has “invested and continues to invest significant funds” to hire its own engineering teams to evaluate the subsurface conditions under the four homes the company purchased, according to Dona. He said some of those funds include money spent on renovations at 527 N. Plum St. that were being done after he purchased the property from the city Redevelopment Authority in 2018. The plan was to renovate and sell the property. The condemnation order, however, put a stop to those renovations.

Donasaid the tests conducted by the engineer the city hired identified “subsurface anomalies.”

“The testing that we’ve done is more focused on the areas where those potential anomalies are, and we’re trying to determine from that testing what remediation needs to be done to fix the problem, if any,” Dona said.

He said once Red Rose Restore receives the results and recommendations from the engineers it is working with, his company will seek the city’s approval to perform the necessary work.

“As far as when it comes to a remediation plan, I think we’ll have to see what that involves,” Dona said. “ … Everyone has a vested interest in seeing this resolved, so when it comes to the remediation plan, we would obviously appreciate any help we can get.”

Contacted last week, King said the situation is very challenging and can be prolonged because of the number of private property owners involved. She said the city has tried to support the private owners through this process in any way it can.

“What we do know and what we’re encouraged by is that there is private ownership looking at how to resolve the problems,” King said. “They’ve stayed in contact with the city, especially around our building code enforcement, to work specifically on issues that were noted in the condemnation.”

King said that in addition to covering the cost of the engineering firm in 2019, the city has worked with stakeholders in the 500 block of North Plum Street to make sure properties are secure, safe and generally maintained by mowing the grass, cleaning sidewalks, and issuing regular police and fire reviews for the properties.

The city also hired Advoz, a mediation service, to facilitate a virtual meeting among the affected property owners on July 23, 2019. However, Dona said this was the only mediation meeting and it was not helpful. He added only three property owners attended the meeting.

“Really nothing came of that … and we’re still in the exact same position we are today,” Dona said.

Chris Wenden, executive director at Advoz, would not comment on what happened at the 2019 meeting, citing state laws governing mediation.

“This is a complex issue. Getting various private ownership to work together is a challenge, and that’s actually something that’s been happening,” King said last week. “This really is a private ownership issue at this point.”

Dona said he wants to continue a remediation process by developing a remediation plan with help from the city.

“I think potentially sharing the cost of the remediation plan is something that would be ideal because obviously no one wants the properties sitting there for another two years condemned,” he said. “The city working with the homeowners to figure out a solution is what we would like.”

Notice problems?

