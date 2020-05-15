Nimbus, a darling 2-year-old cat, is looking for a forever home.

A spayed female, she loves nothing more than devouring delicious snacks and exploring every nook and cranny of her space. She adores batting around crinkly toys, and will happily chase ribbons and string toys.

While she can be adventurous, she also can be a bit shy and may take some time to warm up to you. Once you gain her trust, though, you have earned a silly, happy friend for life. She also loves making her nest underneath furniture and loves dozing under a comfy chair. If you are looking for an elegant, dashing explorer, look no further — Nimbus is your gal.

If you are interested in adopting Nimbus, email a completed adoption application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org. You can find applications at humanepa.org/adoption .

If you would like more information, call 717-393-6551 and leave a message saying you are interested in learning more about Nimbus.

