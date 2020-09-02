Two women who were seen on video pushing over the Christopher Columbus statue behind the Lancaster County Courthouse on July 23 have been charged, Lancaster city police say.

Amanda Burg, 27, of Mountville, and Nina Rodriguez, 36, of Lancaster Township, were both charged with a misdemeanor and summary count of criminal mischief, police said.

Burg and Rodriguez contacted police after their picture was distributed in a press release on August 21, police said.

After speaking with the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, police decided to charged the duo.

The women were seen on surveillance video on pushing over the statue around 7:30 p.m. on July 23, police said in their initial report.

It was the second time the statue of Columbus was vandalized this summer. Red paint was splashed over it in June, not long after protests across the country focused on statues of controversial figures, according to earlier LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

