A section of Route 230 is closed after two tractor trailers crashed in West Donegal Township early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:18 a.m. on Route 230, near Industrial Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. It was reported with entrapment.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according a to a supervisor with LCWC. Details on the injury weren't available.

Route 230 is shut down from Zeager Road to Hertzler Road in both directions, according to 511pa.com.