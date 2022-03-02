Two people have been temporarily displaced after their East Donegal Township home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maytown Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a single-story ranch-style home in the 100 block of Endslow Road sometime around noon, said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Houseal. Nearly two dozen firefighter units from Lancaster and York counties were called to the scene after a passerby noticed heavily billowing from either end of the residence at 12:13 p.m.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze after about 30 minutes, with most of the fire damage being limited to the floor and attic.

“We were able to have a rapid response and get there quickly and get an excellent knock on it,” Houseal said. “The fire departments and mutual aid departments did a great job and were able to pretty much contain (the fire) to one side of the house.”

Neither of the two residents were present at the time of the blaze. No one was injured during the incident.

Houseal estimated the residence sustained between $150,000 and $175,000 in damage, though it remains structurally sound and can be rebuilt. The two residents have been in contact with an insurance company to acquire contractors to begin repairing the damage.

The residents have since made temporary living arrangements with family, Houseal said.

A state police fire marshal is now investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.