Two people were shot Monday night in Lancaster city, according to the Lancaster city police.

Police said they found a 17-year-old girl with a single gun-shot wound to her leg near the 500 block of Lake Street near Coral Street and a 19-year-old man with a graze wound from a bullet on his lower leg in the first block of Ruby Street.

Both are from Lancaster city and are expected to survive, according to police.

There were multiple calls to the police for shots fired around 9 p.m., police said.

Officers found spent shell casings in the area and police said they canvassed the area for witnesses, surveillance video and suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information call them at 717-735-3301 or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be anonymously texted by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

