Two teenagers died in a crash over the weekend in East Earl Township, according to police.

Roxanne Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox north in the 1500 block of Springville Road at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, police said. A 16-year-old girl from East Earl Township and a third person were passengers in Wilson's vehicle.

Wilson's vehicle left the roadway off the right shoulder and hit a tree "in the area of the vehicle's windshield," according to police. Wilson and the 16-year-old girl were both pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator with the Lancaster County Coroner's office. Police have not yet identified the 16-year-old.

An ambulance took the other passenger to a local hospital.

The crash investigation is ongoing.