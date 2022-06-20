Two teenagers died in a crash over the weekend in East Earl Township, according to police.

Roxanne Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox north in the 1500 block of Springville Road at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, police said. Ajiah Fox, a 16-year-old girl from East Earl Township was also in the vehicle according to a letter from the principal at Garden State High School shared online, and a third person were passengers in Wilson's vehicle.

In Pennsylvania, teens have to be 16 years old or older to be able to get a learner's permit to drive a vehicle.

Wilson's vehicle left the roadway off the right shoulder and hit a tree "in the area of the vehicle's windshield," according to police. Wilson and Fox were both pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator with the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

An ambulance took the other passenger to a local hospital.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Fox was an athlete with Garden Spot’s cross country team. Fox’s brother, 16-year-old Reuben E. Nolt, died on Nov. 27 in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 27, 2021.

A GoFundMe is raising money to help the family with funeral costs.