The Lancaster man who was shot and killed last month in the southwest part of the city died with a gun in his hand, according to testimony at a hearing Wednesday.

Johan Parra, 31, was shot once in the back and managed to get out of the driver’s seat of his car before falling several feet from his Toyota Camry. Police said he was shot while a couple of teenagers were trying to rob him.

The shooting happened Aug. 2 in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street, near West Strawberry Street and down the street from St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Investigators had not publicly revealed that Parra had a gun until Wednesday, during a preliminary hearing for Jomar Santos, 15, of Leola. Santos was 14 at the time.

After testimony, District Judge Adam Witkonis held Santos for trial on all charges, including homicide, robbery, reckless endangerment and weapons violations.

His co-defendant, Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of Lancaster, waived his hearing on the same charges, meaning his case also will be decided in Lancaster County Court. Testimony and questioning also indicated Echevarria is cooperating with prosecutors.

According to police, Echevarria told them that Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.” Then Santos got into the back of Parra’s car and shot him.

City Detective. Sgt. Thomas Ginder testified that Zakary Hornberger, who was in Parra’s front passenger seat, told police two figures were walking by and he looked down at his phone, then “suddenly gunshots rang out.”

Ginder testified that Echevarria told police Santos was going to buy marijuana from Parra but then pulled out his gun and asked where the drugs were before shooting.

Ginder said one 9 mm bullet casing was recovered on the front seat of Parra’s car. Parra’s gun was .45 caliber.

One of Santos’ defense attorneys, David Blanck, objected, saying Ginder was giving hearsay evidence and that Echevarria was in the courthouse, so prosecutors could put him on the stand to testify.

Witkonis allowed the testimony after Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller told Witkonis that Echevarria would be available to testify at trial.

Blanck tried to ask if Echevarria was getting favorable treatment, but Miller objected and Witkonis wouldn’t allow him to ask the question.

Ginder also testified that he reviewed a recorded video conferencing of Santos taken at some point during his stay at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County in which he “observed Mr. Santos apologizing for what happened that day.”

Santos is charged as an adult and is being held at the facility because Lancaster’s jail is not set up to prevent juveniles from having “sight or sound contact with adult inmates” — a requirement under federal law.

After Santos’ hearing ended, a man in the courtroom gallery said to him, “Young boy, you really are a sucker. I would have gave you money.”

Outside the courtroom, the man identified himself as Parra’s brother, but declined to give his name. He said his brother did not know Santos or Echevarria and his brother had only given Hornberger a ride.

Lancaster police chief Richard Mendez previously said Santos and Echevarria knew Parra. When told Tuesday what the man who said he was Parra’s brother had said, Mendez said the three definitely knew each other, but he was unable to go into detail.

Lancaster Safety Coalition camera video shown at the hearing showed Santos and Echevarria walking south on Strawberry, then turning the corner at Vine, where Parra’s car was parked, around 11:52 a.m., then running back up Strawberry less than a minute later, hiding their guns. Santos had one gun and Echevarria had two, all 9 mm handguns, which police recovered from the house the pair ran to.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

Echevarria is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He and Santos are scheduled for formal arraignment on Oct. 13.

Want alerts sent to your inbox when news breaks? Sign up for our free Breaking News newsletter here.

Want the latest crime stories sent to your inbox? Sign up for our freeweekly Crime newsletter here.