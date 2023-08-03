A Lancaster city man is dead and two teens are charged in his killing after a shooting and an hours-long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday afternoon in the city’s southwest.

City police identified the victim as Johan Parra, 31, of Lancaster.

Jomar Santos, 14, of Leola, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of Lancaster, were arrested, each charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Santos was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Around 5:30 p.m., about six hours after the shooting, police cleared the scene in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood, saying there was no longer any danger to the public.

Just before noon Wednesday, emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired on the 400 block of St. Joseph Street near West Strawberry Street, down the street from St. Joseph Catholic Church.

City police were assisted by the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Cahill, who lives nearby, said he saw two people being put into police vehicles around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of St. Joseph and East Filbert streets.

Cahill said his wife was parked on the 400 block of St. Joseph Street and left right before the shooting happened.

“I’m hoping it’s an isolated incident,” he said. “We have kids playing in the streets a lot.”

Around 4 p.m., what sounded like gunfire was heard at 520 W. Vine St., near the scene of the shooting. It’s unclear if it was gunshots or who might have been shooting.

Police used a bullhorn to order anyone inside the house to come out with their hands empty, saying if they did not come out, they would send in a dog that would bite.

Soon after, police and a dog went in, but it’s unclear if anyone was found. No one was taken out the front door.

Lazaro Salazar, who also lives in the West Vine Street building, said he didn’t know about the shooting until he came home from work around 5:30 p.m. to find police going inside the building and people lining the streets.

Salazar said he never met the tenants in the other apartment, but they moved in about six months ago. Salazar lives with his daughter and four grandchildren.

“I’m scared because my family is here,” he said. “The first thing on my mind is my family.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Thomas Ginder at 717-735-3345.