Two men were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a late-night garage fire in East Hempfield Township on Tuesday.

The fire started around 11:27 p.m. in the 200 block of Countryplace Drive, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

Crews had the fire under control quickly, but the smoke had risen to the rooms in the townhouse and some neighboring hours, according to East Hempfield Chief Fire Official John Kottmyer.

The two men, who Kottmyer said were older, were taken to the hospital for observation.

Discarded cigarettes were to blame for the cause of the fire, Kottmyer said. The fire was ruled unintentional.