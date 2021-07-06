A Lancaster man remains at large after stabbing two people on Saturday night, leaving them with serious wounds, according to Lancaster police.

Officers found an adult woman with serious stab wounds to her face, neck and back in the 300 block of East King Street at 1:03 a.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release. Three minutes later, an adult man arrived at a local hospital with similar wounds.

Investigators determined that both individuals had been assaulted by Scotty Lee Gebhard Jr., 34, at the same time inside a residence in the 300 block of East King Street, police said.

Detectives and officers worked together to obtain statements, process the crime scene and collect evidence before charging Gebhard with two counts of aggravated assault and burglary, according to the news release. Gebhard has not yet been arrested.

Gebhard has previously been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment in 2019, court records show. It is not clear how much of that sentence was served.

Gebhard has also previously been found guilty of numerous charges dating back to 2006, including aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal trespass.