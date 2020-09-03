The Manheim Township police are searching for witnesses after they were called to two shootings six days apart at a Lancaster Township apartment building.

The first shooting was reported on Aug. 26 at 12:20 a.m., police said. When officers arrived at the lobby of a Michelle Drive apartment complex they were told that people were seen fleeing the area.

Police said there was damage and investigators determined that more than one weapon was fired. No one was injured.

Six days later, on September 1 at 8:22 p.m., police said they were once again dispatched to the apartment complex lobby for a shooting.

Police were told that one person was seen shooting and one person was seen running away from the area.

There was more property damage, police said, but no reports of people being injured.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the shootings to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or anonymously submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

