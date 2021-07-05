Two residents are displaced after a fire Monday at a home in Strasburg Borough, according to an official with Strasburg Fire Company.

Ashes from a grill on the back deck started the fire in the 100 block of Beddington Lane, said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Weichler.

No one was home at the time, but firefighters rescued a dog from the home. No one was injured, Weichler said.

The house sustained water and smoke damage and was rendered uninhabitable, Weichler said.

The fire was reported to first responders shortly before 6 p.m., according to dispatch records.