Two people were rescued from the Susquehanna River on the York County side Wednesday after their boat sunk, according to a dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to an area near Klines Run Park in Lower Windsor Township about 10:35 a.m.

A dispatcher said he wasn't sure what caused the boat to sink, but one of the two occupants was able to call for help. Both occupants were wearing life jackets and safely rescued, the dispatcher said.

Though the rescue happened on the York side, the river is under Lancaster County jurisdiction.

Crews from Lancaster and York counties, including Blue Rock Fire Rescue, responded.