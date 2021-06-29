Three dogs were stolen from a residence in Ephrata on Monday night, according to West Earl Township police.

The theft happened just after 9 p.m. on Cabin Drive in Ephrata, police said.

Two of the dogs were English Bulldogs puppies, between eight and nine weeks old, police said. The other dog was a two or three-year-old Boston Terrier, who is currently nursing puppies that were not taken.

The Boston Terrier is still recovering from having an eye removed recently and should still have stiches from the procedure, according to police.

Investigators said they are looking for a light blue colored four-door sedan, missing the rear bumper. Police are also looking for a dark colored SUV, possible an Audi.

Both vehicles were seen in the area prior to the theft, police said.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a white t-shirt and baseball hat ran through a corn field before being picked up by one of the two vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Earl Township police, at 717-859-1411, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.