Willow Valley Communities now has 10 COVID-19 fatalities after two more residents died of the coronavirus late last week.

Its first two COVID-19 deaths occurred around the week of July 12 followed by eight more the following week.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office confirmed the latest deaths happened Thursday and Friday.

The West Lampeter Township 55+ community has not responded to several requests for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Willow Valley in posts on its website said the first eight COVID-19 deaths were residents from supportive living.

The 10 deaths at the 2,400-resident retirement community represents 1.5% of its 419 nursing and 232 personal care beds.

Willow Valley also posted that in recent weeks widespread testing required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health found at least eight staffers and 21 residents tested positive for COVID-19, although none of the residents had symptoms at the time.

To date, the coroner’s office has reported that of 381 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County, 318 were residents of nursing homes or similar facilities.