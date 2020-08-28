Lancaster County had just two COVID-19 deaths in the past week, both of them from nursing or personal-care homes, the coroner’s office reported Thursday.

One of them was the first coronavirus death from Oak Leaf Manor North, a personal-care home in East Hempfield Township. The resident died after being transferred to a hospital, according to the coroner’s report. The death represents less than 1% of the home’s 135 personal-care beds.

Oak Leaf Manor did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest report on Oak Leaf is dated Monday, Aug. 24. It shows no deaths and up to eight positive tests among residents and employees; the department redacted the specific numbers of cases because residents and staff each had between one and four.

The department’s records show that the number of confirmed cases in the Landisville ZIP code (17538) where Oak Leaf Manor North is located rose by 31 cases, or 67%, in the past week — a much bigger percentage than any other local ZIP code. The department would not provide any additional information on the 31 cases and where they came from.

The other COVID-19 death was the 11th at Fairmount Homes in West Earl Township, which represents 6% of its 114 nursing and 74 personal-care beds. Including independent living, the campus is home to about 400 people; its first COVID-19 death was at the end of July.

To date, the coroner has reported 404 coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County. Of those, 337, or 83%, were residents of nursing or personal-care homes or the retirement communities they are part of.