Sunday’s shooting at Park City Center began when two males confronted a 16-year-old Lancaster boy and several others he was with over an as-yet unspecified reason.

Five of them ended up on the floor near Reed’s Jewelers in the J.C. Penney wing of the mall, near center court.

The teen, Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, responded by pulling from his waistband a Glock handgun that had been reported stolen last month in Lebanon County and opened fire, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams and charging documents filed by her office.

Adams and the charging documents give the following account:

Sanchez shot twice, hitting Elijah Deliz, 18 — one of the two males who confronted him — in the left thigh, Adams said. The other bullet hit a 30-year-old woman bystander in the right arm, then shattered a glass door and wall at Sephora.

As Sanchez was shooting, Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz, grabbed Sanchez from behind.

Efforts to reach Vargas and Deliz were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man who was legally licensed to carry a concealed handgun, was shopping with his wife when he heard the gunfire.

“He told his wife to go in the other direction, as he proceeded to go in the direction of the shots,” Adams said at a news conference Friday morning. She did not give his name, but said he will not be charged.

Sanchez fired again, striking Vargas in the left hand. The bullet then passed close to the 50-year-old man. The man fired three times, striking Sanchez at least once, and kept him on the ground until police arrived.

In the span of two minutes of terror, three people were shot. More than 50 men, women and children in the immediate area were endangered. Some 50 people called 911.

61 charges include 2 for attempted homicide

Sanchez is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, 52 counts of reckless endangerment, along with three weapons violations and a count of receiving stolen property.

One of the attempted homicide charges is related to shooting Deliz, and the other is for shooting the woman; Adams explained that under the law, if a person shoots at one person but accidentally hits another, they are charged as though they aimed for that person.

Sanchez is charged as an adult because of the nature of the crimes, Adams said.

According to his charging documents, Sanchez has a juvenile record for robbery and a weapons offense, both from several years ago. Adams declined to go into details of his record.

Sanchez's attorney, Edwin Pfursich, declined comment. Sanchez remained hospitalized Friday under police guard.

Sanchez's grandmother, Tammy Moore, told LNP | LancasterOnline that law enforcement’s account was misleading and unfairly portrayed her grandson as the aggressor.

Grandmother of 16-year-old charged with homicide calls charges unfair His family told Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez to be careful not to go too many places by …

Adams said everyone’s actions were evaluated in determining charges and that the investigation is continuing. No one else had been charged as of Friday afternoon.

Incident captured on numerous videos

Adams said she watched a video of the police interview with the man who intervened and shot Sanchez.

"He was visibly distraught at the entire situation," she said. "He expressed concern for the juvenile. … And I could tell he was wrestling with the decision that he made and the choice that he felt that he had to make."

Several videos posted to social media, as well as interviews with witnesses, capture the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

One three-minute clip shows the man who intervened. He is wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black ball cap with sunglasses perched on the bill. He holds a small handgun with both hands, pointing it at Sanchez, who is on the ground.

“Roll over on your stomach! Now!,” he yells. Sanchez, wearing black pants and a black hoodie, appears to be bleeding slightly from the face. He is conscious and moving.

Khali Truit, 26, who was working at the iColor cellphone repair kiosk, went over to Sanchez and used Sanchez’s T-shirt to apply pressure to a wound. Truitt told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday that Sanchez had several injuries, but was bleeding out of his face the most, so he applied pressure there.

Adams says shooting could have been much worse

"Gun violence anywhere is unacceptable, but it is particularly unnerving when it happens on a Sunday afternoon in a crowded shopping mall filled with vulnerable children, families and seniors," Adams said. "It is equally disturbing that the shooter was a 16-year-old juvenile who was armed with a stolen gun. This entire incident that led to the safety of innocent civilians being put in danger is simply outrageous and we are committed to seeing justice is served."

In a statement, Lancaster police Chief John Bey thanked law enforcement, other first responders and mall security.

“Unfortunately, a situation such as this is a reminder that people need to remain very ever vigilant of their surroundings and be prepared to take action to keep themselves safe,” he said.

Adams said the investigation was aided by numerous videos taken by people at the mall and mall security footage.

“That greatly assists law enforcement in piecing this all together, but I will say this: it was time consuming because it wasn't all recorded on one piece of video,” she said. “... in all, I would say, 98% of the incident was covered but it took a lot of time to go through.”

The shooting could have been much worse but for the intervention by the armed 50-year-old man, Adams said.

The mall has a policy prohibiting customers from carrying weapons, but Adams said that policy is trumped by state law.

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for Chicago-based mall owner Brookfield Properties, said Friday the company is grateful no lives were lost and its policy remains: weapons are not permitted. If mall personnel find out a patron has a weapon, they will be asked to leave.