A man was shot in both legs on Sunday in Lancaster city after he had met with two men to buy marijuana, according to Lancaster city police.

Now, police are looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:37 p.m. on June 7 in the 300 block of East Clay Street, police said.

A 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to both legs, according to police. Officers applied tourniquets to his legs and he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Police said he's expected to survive.

There is a warrant out for Keyon B. Cowan, 26, and another man, who police said was white, but did not identify him.

Cowan and the other man had met with the 40-year-old to sell him marijuana, police said.

The three got in a vehicle driven by the unknown man and during the drive, Cowan pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the 40-year-old, demanding his cell phone and cash, according to police.

The man gave Cowan his "valuables," police said, but Cowan demanded more cash and told the man to have someone bring more money from his home.

Police said that the man pushed the gun away from Cowan and ran from the car. Cowan fired one shot, hitting the man in both legs before he and the other man fled the scene in the vehicle, believed to be a white Nissan SUV, police said.

Cowan is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to police. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cowan or the other man is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

Tips can be texted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411.

