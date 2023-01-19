Two men stole $6,757 worth of iPhones and iPads from T-Mobile and AT&T stores in West Lampeter Township earlier this month, police said.

The duo stole three iPhones 13s, four Apple iPhone 14s and two Apple iPads from the two stores on the evening of Jan. 3. The stores were open at the time.

Police said the thieves cut the security cords between the devices and the store displays and fled in a gray Jeep Renegade.

The two thefts occurred back-to-back, at 6:13 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the T-Mobile store at 2600 Willow Street Pike and AT&T store at 2418 Willow Street Pike, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a brown hoodie and tan beanie, according to store footage. The other suspect was wearing a dark hat and sweatshirt with designs on them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Lampeter Police Department at 717-464-2421.