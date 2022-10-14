Two men from York County robbed a man at gunpoint and stole $800 in Nike Air Jordans in September, according to Manheim Township police.

Hayden Thoman, 19, and Mark Tologo, 19, both of York city, are both charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon. Thoman is also charged with simple assault.

Officers in Manheim Township responded at 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the 200 block of Perthshire Drive for a reported armed robbery, according to a criminal complaint. A man told police that two man robbed him at gunpoint and that he was following their vehicle toward Route 741.

The man told officers that while at his house, Thoman got a shotgun, pointed it at his chest and told him not to move, according to the complaint. Thoman then stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans.

Officers stopped a gray Chevrolet Impala that Thoman was driving with Tologo as a passenger, according to a criminal complaint. Officers found a black tactical 12-gauge shotgun in the backseat of their vehicle, according to the complaint. Thoman and Tologo admitted to having a conversation with each other on the way to the man’s house about stealing the Nike Air Jordans, and Tologo said the shotgun was his, police said.

Court documents indicate Thoman and Tologo were arraigned on their charges on Sept. 28.

Tologo waived a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Nov. 10 in Lancaster County Court. He is currently free after posting $20,000 bail.

Thoman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He is also free after posting $20,000 bail.