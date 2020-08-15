Two men were arrested Friday and charged with providing drugs to a Lancaster woman who later died from an overdose, police said.

West Lampeter Township police charged Marcel Gordon, 37, of Lancaster, and Andre Wilson, 29, of Columbia, with one count each of felony drug delivery resulting in death.

Police charged the men in connection to the death of Cheryl Dunkle, 38, who died Feb. 14 from an overdose of prescription drugs and illicit drugs, police said.

Charges were filed against Gordon and Wilson in June, but the two were not apprehended and arrested until Friday. Wilson was being held in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail, police said. Marcel was freed after posting $50,000 bail.

