The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit arrested two man and seized drugs, firearms and cash from a city residence Friday.

The unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Beaver Street “in response to ongoing drug-related activity,” police said.

During the search, officers found two handguns (one with a modification to make it fully automatic), one AR-style rifle, several extended handgun magazines and accompanying ammunition. Also found were approximately 320 grams of marijuana, 88 oxycodone pills, some crack cocaine, three digital scales, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and $8,544 in cash

Inside the residence officers also found Carlos Rivera, who police said was released from state prison five months ago and has an extensive criminal history involving numerous drug- and firearm-related offenses that prohibit him from possessing or owning a firearm.

Officers also found Elijah Deliz trying to hide in the residence’s basement, police said. Deliz also is prohibited from having firearms due to a violent criminal history. Deliz was one of two men charged in connection with a shooting at Park City Center in 2021.

Police charged both Rivera, 25, and Deliz, 19, with three counts of persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, two counts of possession with the intent to deliver – marijuana and oxycodone, one count of possession with the intent to deliver – crack cocaine, and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

Criminal dockets for both men were not available as of Friday.