Six people were arrested at two different Lancaster city homes Monday morning after police executed search warrants following an investigation that had been underway since late 2019.

The search warrants came after police said residents of the homes were involved in illegal drugs and "likely involved in violent gun-related crimes in Lancaster city."

Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) had been investigating the residences since late 2019, police said.

At 6 a.m., Monday, police simultaneously executed the search warrants at a house in the 500 block of South Lime Street and a house in the 300 block of Beaver Street, finding multiple guns and drugs, according to police.

Police said that during the searches, officers found a .22-caliber rifle with its barrel cut and the serial number obliterated, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had previously been reported stolen and a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

A 22-year-old man and four juveniles were arrested at the residence on Lime Street.

Jose Acosta, 22, from Lancaster city, is charged with three felony counts of person not to possess firearms and felony counts for possessing a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number, receiving stolen property and institutional vandalism.

He was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Acosta also had two criminal complaints filed for delivery of cocaine and criminal use of a communications facility -- both felonies. He is in Lancaster County prison on $700,000 bail ($200,000 each for prior delivery charges and $300,000 for firearms-related charges).

Lancaster County adult probation also issued a detainer for Acosta.

A detainer is an order from a judge not to release a defendant, commonly used when a defendant is already facing charges from a prior crime.

Story continues below video:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were also arrested when officer executed the search warrant, police said.

All four were charged with felony counts of possession of firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number and receiving stolen property. They were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were detained at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, police said.

Kyrel Woods, 29, of Lancaster city, was arrested in the residence on Beaver Street. Police said they found him with several baggies of cocaine that were packaged for individual sale.

He was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $200,000 bail.

Lancaster County adult probation also issued a detainer for him, according to police.

Police said that the investigation into the origin of the guns, and if they were used for any violent crimes, is ongoing.

For more Lancaster County crime news: