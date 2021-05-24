Two Lancaster County convenience stores sold Pennsylvania lottery tickets worth a combined $525,000 on Saturday, though neither winner has yet claimed their prize.

A Cash 5 ticket worth $425,000 sold at the Turkey Hill at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. The winning numbers are 3-28-29-31-38.

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at the Turkey Hill at 2395 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown. The winning numbers are 3-19-27-37-40 with a red 8 Powerball, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Both stores will receive a $500 bonus for selling the respective tickets.

The prize winner should sign the back of the ticket and contact their nearest Pennsylvania lottery office.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot will be Wednesday, May 26, and the value is listed at an estimated $236 million annuity, or $161.1 million in cash, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.