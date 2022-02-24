“I certainly pray that the conflict in Ukraine is short and very few people are injured by it,” said the treasurer of St. Andrew the Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township, “but I would love to see Mr. Putin have an awakening and realize that people have to live in freedom. This country now is a sovereign nation and should remain sovereign.”

Like many of the 35 parishioners at St. Andrew, which is a touchstone for Ukrainians across the region, 62-year-old Peter Cirko, who works in information technology, has watched with growing worry as Russian leader Vladimir Putin massed troops around his ancestral country and then launched a full-scale attack early Thursday.

While the Manor Township resident’s grandparents came to the United States from Ukraine many years ago, Cirko, like many of those attached to the church, has members of his extended family and friends still living there who now will face the full force of Russian military might.

“The Ukrainian people have been proud and independent for 30 years now and value their independence, and unfortunately Vladimir Putin brought us back to the old days of the USSR and would rejoin the broken pieces of that colony together,” he said.

That pride in independence is what fellow St. Andrews parishioner Oksana Kerod said she’s heard in her recent communications with extended family and friends who live in Ukraine. It’s also why she knows they will resist the invasion as best they can.

“People are very calm and people are ready to fight, if they have to,” said the 67-year-old native of Ukraine who moved to the U.S. about 30 years ago. “Putin will never get the Soviet Union back. There’s no way people can go to be a slave again for them.”

The Rapho Township resident said what’s taking place in Ukraine makes her very sad, frustrated and angry but the country has gone through decades of struggle attempting to gain and maintain its independence, so the latest armed conflict is nothing new.

"I am angry, devastated, frustrated, helpless, guilty, scared. Oh my gosh, I want to cry," Kerod said Thursday. "I looked at the news today and oh my God they (the Russians) are everywhere. Somebody needs to stop that mad man. That's the madness, that's the sickness."

“It is very hard for all of us, for people around the world, not only Ukrainians, because it’s our land,” Kerod said. “We got free, finally, we have freedom… The people in Ukraine vow to be free and they value that because we’ve been fighting for our freedom for centuries.”

“We are a very peaceful nation,” said Kerod. “That would be very devastating if Putin prevailed because lives would be lost; the children, the young man who is going to fight, that’s not acceptable.”

"I really hope that the Ukrainian army can fight hard enough and long enough that Putin and Russia decide that it's too great of a loss to stay in Ukraine," said Cirko, but, "I feel very very worried for the Ukrainian people …. This incursion is much greater than I anticipated, Ukraine, it looks like at this point, unless they can fight Russia very hard will now fall under their control."