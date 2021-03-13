Two historic Lancaster County landmarks were listed among 23 sites across Pennsylvania that were recently selected to be recognized with historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report by PennLive.

The Lancaster Caramel Company, of Lancaster, and the Ephrata Female Composers, of Ephrata, were included on the list of historic people and places that will be receiving the historical markers, joining the birthplace of Andy Warhol and the Pennsylvania town that inspired the classic Christmas song “Winter Wonderland,” according to the report.

Founded in 1886, the Lancaster Caramel Company was Milton Hershey’s first successful company and came to dominate the American confectionary market, according to the report. Hershey later sold the company to the American Caramel Co. for $1 million in 1900, believing caramel to be a vanishing fad, with a greater fortune to be found in the chocolate market. Hershey retained the chocolate business he began as a subsidiary of the caramel company and grew it into the most successful chocolate company in the United States.

The Ephrata Cloister religious community, already a PHMC historic site, will be recognized for having three of their members be among the earliest documented woman composers in America, according to the report. Researchers have determined that the three women composed music for hymns and wrote the hymn texts. The religious community allowed for more gender equality than American society as a whole.

There are nearly 2,300 PHMC signs located along Pennsylvania roads, according to the report.