Two Lancaster County Catholic school teachers have earned the highest recognition given by the Diocese of Harrisburg to teachers and principals in its schools.

Kelly Mastrogiovanni, a kindergarten teacher at Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, and David Sharp, a math teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School, are two of seven educators receiving the 2023 Golden Apple Award.

“These seven educators, through their demonstrated efforts to go above and beyond, are witnessing to this ministry,” said Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer in a news release. “Their dedication, commitment to Catholic education, and service has been witnessed by many, and it is for these reasons they are being honored. I commend each of these educators and thank them for the profound influences they have in the lives of our Catholic school students.”

The Golden Apple award is given by the diocese to principals and teachers for professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school.

Each recipient is gifted a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple plated in 24-carat gold and an individual photo with Gainer.

The Golden Apple Award was established through the Donahue Family Foundation in Pittsburgh. It was founded in 1992 by Jack and Rhodora Donahue, who are parents of 13 children all educated in Catholic schools.

Nearly 10,000 students are enrolled in 35 schools belonging to the Diocese of Harrisburg.