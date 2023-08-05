Two Lancaster County women were recently appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women.

Sarah Hammond of East Lampeter Township and Dr. Sharee Livingston of Elizabethtown were sworn in Thursday to serve a two-year term with 25 other women from across the state.

Hammond is a legislative director with Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, representing more than 700,000 union members in 51 international unions through 1,422 Locals in all 67 counties across the state. The Democrat ran for the 11th Congressional District seat in 2020, a race which saw Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker get reelected. In addition to coaching high school field hockey, Hammond has also worked in communications and community development.

Livingston is a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She chairs the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UPMC Lititz. Livingston is a founding member of Patients R Waiting, an organization dedicated to eliminating health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine, and co-founder of the Diversifying Doulas Initiative, which addresses maternal mortality crisis by providing Lancaster Black and Latinx expectant mothers with help from a doula, a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to help the mother experience a positive and safe birth.

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women gathers information regarding Pennsylvania women’s experiences and needs; reviews, evaluates, and assesses programs affecting women; makes recommendations to the governor regarding how best to meet women’s needs; and provides information about programs and services that may be relevant to women’s needs.

“I am thrilled to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of women and girls in Pennsylvania,” commission Executive Director Moriah Hathaway said.

“The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women is focused on cultivating a workforce that empowers women, creating a safer Commonwealth and improving women’s health outcomes,” Hathaway said. “Our Commission hosts various events throughout the year to further those goals, including during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National STEM Day, Women’s History Month, and Black Maternal Health Week.”

More information about the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women is available on the commission’s Facebook page.