The Lancaster police department has fired two officers for violating standards of conduct.

The department said on Friday that Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp were terminated as of Oct. 21 following an "internal investigation into the use and submission of false records related to the city’s COVID-19 reporting protocols."

The department, citing personnel policy, said it would not comment further.

In a March 2017 Facebook post, the department welcomed Schaeffer. Before coming to Lancaster, she worked at departments in Perry and York counties and for Franklin & Marshall College's public safety department. Lapp was sworn in on Aug. 10, 2016. He graduated Manheim Central High School and was an officer for three years in Hagerstown, Maryland, before joining the Lancaster force.