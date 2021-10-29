The Lancaster police department has fired two officers related to COVID-19 records falsification.

The department said on Friday that Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp were terminated as of Oct. 21 following an "internal investigation into the use and submission of false records related to the city’s COVID-19 reporting protocols."

The city does not mandate employees to get vaccinated, but strongly encourages them to do so.

The department, citing personnel policy, said it would not comment beyond a statement issued, which said they were fired for "violating required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers."

Schaeffer was sworn in March 17, 2017. Before coming to Lancaster, she worked at departments in Perry and York counties and for Franklin & Marshall College's public safety department. She made a base salary of $72,349 and held the rank of officer upon termination. Lapp was sworn in on Aug. 10, 2016. He graduated Manheim Central High School and was an officer for three years in Hagerstown, Maryland, before joining the Lancaster force. He made a base salary $79,622 and held the rank of officer upon termination. Efforts to reach Schaeffer and Lapp and a police union representative were not immediately successful Friday.