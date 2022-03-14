Two Lancaster city men have been charged in connection to a shooting at Park City Center last year, city police announced Monday.

Elijah Isaiah Deliz, 19, and Sergio Vargas, 30, were each charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, police said in a news release.

The news release did not specify the role either man played in the incident that resulted in them being charged, describing them only as “main actors” in the Oct. 17 shooting that left multiple people injured. Deliz, who was 18 at the time, and Vargas as well as a 30-year-old woman were struck in the shooting.

The shooting began when Deliz and Vargas confronted 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez near Reed's Jewelers in the J.C. Penney Wing of the mall. Sanchez responded by pulling a Glock handgun from his waistband that had been reported stolen in Lebanon County and opened fire, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams and charging documents filed by her office at the time of the shooting.

Sanchez shot twice, hitting Deliz in the left thigh, according to officials. Vargas was shot in the left hand after grabbing Sanchez from behind.

A 50-year-old man who was legally licensed to carry a concealed handgun then shot Sanchez, ending the shooting, officials said. That man was not charged.

An 85-year-old woman was also trampled as people fled the mall.

Spokespersons for the district attorney's office and city police did not have any additional information about the roles Deliz and Vargas are accused of playing in the incident that resulted in them being charged. Both men remain wanted.

Anyone with information as to Deliz or Vargas’ whereabouts or the shooting is urged to call city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment and other charges for the shooting.