Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from an East Earl Township Police Department release.

Parts of Route 625 and Reading Road were closed for several hours Saturday afternoon, following a fatal crash in East Earl Township.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 12:09 p.m., according to the dispatch.

The van involved in the crash was traveling northbound on Reading Road, driven by when it crossed the centerline in the road at collided with a motorcycle driving the opposite direction, according to a release from East Earl police.

The motorcycle was being driven by Grant Beauchamp, of Narvon, with his wife, Delores, riding as a passenger. The impact of the crash caused the Beauchamps to be thrown off the motorcycle, according to the release.

Grant and Delores Beauchamp were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Deputy County Coroners. The driver of the van was transported to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.