Two people were killed after a Fulton Township residence went up in flames early Monday morning, according to the Robert Fulton Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story farmhouse-style home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, just off of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), shortly after 3:30 a.m. A passerby had called 911 after noticing flames shooting out of the residence’s windows, said Fire Chief Phil Smith.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed by the blaze, with the fire having spread to every floor and the attic, Smith said.

Two people were later found dead inside the residence as firefighters cleared debris, according to a news release by state police fire marshals. Neither person had been identified as of Monday afternoon.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.

State police are now looking into the cause and origins of the fire, with a preliminary investigation determining that the blaze was not suspicious in nature, according to the news release.

Firefighters have so far been unable to make contact with the home’s owners.

The blaze was under control after about an hour, with firefighters remaining at the scene into the early afternoon to clear debris. The fire totally destroyed the home, causing an estimated $300,000 in damage to the property and contents inside, Smith said.

“It’s pretty much no longer standing,” Smith said of the residence.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.