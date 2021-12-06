A man and woman were killed early Monday morning in Ephrata in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Mortar Lane around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a man brandishing a rifle, Ephrata police said in a news release. Shots were fired as officers responded to the scene.

Police arrived to find a 19-year-old woman killed by gunfire. A 61-year-old man of the same address was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

Three other residents of the home were unharmed.

Investigators believe the incident to be murder-suicide, police said.

A preliminary investigation consisting of witness interviews and crime scene analysis determined the public is not in danger, according to the press release.

An official cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The man and woman are scheduled to undergo autopsies Wednesday morning.

Diamantoni could not release the man and woman's names, noting that their next of kin had not yet been notified Monday evening.

Police and officials with the coroner's office remained at the scene throughout the morning, departing sometime before 11:15 a.m.

Rebekah Carpenter, 25, lives about four houses down from the scene.

She said the neighborhood is “so peaceful and quiet. Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood,” which is mostly families and some older couples.

She said she was awake around the time police said the shooting happened but didn’t hear anything.