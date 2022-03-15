Editor's Note: This story has been updated Tuesday afternoon with information from East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Two juveniles have been charged and a third is still at large after they led officers on a high-speed pursuit across Lancaster County that ended in Lancaster city, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Officers in East Lampeter Township responded to the area of Oxford Village within the Bentley Ridge housing complex for a report of a vehicle break-in in progress at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. A caller reported three teenage boys wearing "COVID masks" were seen fleeing after being inside an Audi.

When officers arrived minutes later, they saw a Mazda CX5 traveling with only daytime running lights on with three individuals inside wearing masks, according to police. The vehicle drove up and over a raised flower bed at Bentley Ridge Boulevard and Hobson Road when an officer attempted to pull them over.

The vehicle, police said, continued west on Hobson Road.

The Mazda continued at a high rate of speed and lost a tire in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said. The vehicle continued into Lancaster city before stopping on Church Street, where police arrested a 13-year-old boy.

The driver, a 12-year-old boy, ran from the vehicle and was arrested in the 600 block of Lafayette Street, police said. A third occupant escaped.

Police determined the Mazda was stolen from the 500 block of Elm Street in Lititz. Officers also found a stolen .22-caliber rifle as well as keys to other vehicles inside the Mazda.

The 12-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with receiving stolen property of a firearm, receiving stolen property of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a minor, theft from a motor vehicle and summary traffic offenses.

The 13-year-old passenger has been charged as a juvenile with receiving stolen property of a firearm, receiving stolen property of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor and theft from a motor vehicle.