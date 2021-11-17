At least one person was hospitalized after crashing Wednesday afternoon in Pequea Township.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 2100 block of Millersville Road near the Corn Wagon at 2:42 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One of the cars went down an embankment in the front yard of a house across the street from the Corn Wagon. The other vehicle was of the road on the shoulder next to the Corn Wagon.

Two people were injured in a collision in the 2100 block of Millersville Road near the Corn Wagon, in Pequea Township. Millersville Road is closed from Bean Road to New Danville Pike. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/QbAJcFOoUl — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) November 17, 2021

Two people were injured in the crash, Pequea Township Police Chief John Michenor told an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. At least one of the injured people was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Millersville Road was closed between Bean Road and New Danville Pike (Route 324).