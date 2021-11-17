At least one person was hospitalized after crashing Wednesday afternoon in Pequea Township.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 2100 block of Millersville Road near the Corn Wagon at 2:42 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One of the cars went down an embankment in the front yard of a house across the street from the Corn Wagon. The other vehicle was of the road on the shoulder next to the Corn Wagon.

Two people were injured in the crash, Pequea Township Police Chief John Michenor told an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. At least one of the injured people was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Millersville Road was closed between Bean Road and New Danville Pike (Route 324).

