At least two people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lancaster city, according to police.

Officers were called to Columbia Avenue and Pearl Street for a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m. People in the area told officers that it sounded like the shots came from the area of West King and North Pine Streets, police said.

While officers were going to West King Street, they learned that two men arrived at Lancaster General Health with gunshot wounds, police said. The men arrived at the hospital at different times and both were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

The first man, a 27-year-old from Lancaster city, had a gunshot wound in his lower back near his hip, police said. The second man, a 24-year-old from Lancaster city, had a gunshot wound on his right arm, according to police.

Both men are in stable condition and expected to recover.

Police said the men were together at the time of the shooting and officers later found spent shell casings near the intersection of West King and North Pine streets.

As of Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., no arrests have been made.

Police are asking that anyone with information call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be texted to crime stoppers by texting "LANCS" and the message to 847411. All callers can remain anonymous and don't have to give their names.