Three vehicles were involved in a crash that injured two people on Rt. 222 in Manheim Township on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Route 222 at Eden Road to a reported vehicle crash. The three vehicles, a tractor-trailer, SUV, and straight body truck, blocked the road. The two people injured were transported to a local hospital.

All southbound lanes were closed but are now reopen.