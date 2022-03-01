Two people were hospitalized after crashing along a Salisbury Township road Tuesday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 5200 block of Denlinger Road, off of Newport Road (Route 772) just north of the Route 30 entrance near Gap at 6:17 p.m., the supervisor said.

Emergency crews arrived to find at least one person trapped inside the vehicles, the supervisor said. Two people were then taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The supervisor was unsure of the extent of either person’s injuries.

Both directions along Denlinger Road were closed, according to 511PA.com.