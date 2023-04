Two people were injured in a car crash south of Rheems on Monday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Colebrook Road near Nolt Road in East Donegal Township at 6:43 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said two cars were involved and two people were injured and being transported to a local hospital.

There was a traffic disruption in the area, but it's now clear.