At least two people were injured and a school bus driver was cited after a Hempfield School District bus carrying dozens of elementary school students crashed at an East Petersburg intersection Wednesday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The bus, carrying 32 East Petersburg Elementary School students at the time, collided with a 2018 Honda Civic at Hollow Drive and Graystone Road at 8:39 a.m., police said in a news release.

Alison Kauffman, the 74-year-old driver of the bus, proceeded from a stop sign after stopping and entered the intersection without proper clearance, attempting to turn left from Hollow Drive onto Graystone Road, police said. As a result, the bus collided into the Civic, driven by a 64-year-old Manor Township man who was attempted to turn left onto Hollow Drive from Graystone Road.

The man and one student were injured in the crash, though no one was transported to a hospital.

Kauffman, of East Hempfield Township, was cited with a summary traffic violation after investigators reviewed dashcam footage from the bus showing her proceeding from the stop sign after stopping without proper clearance.

A Hempfield School District spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.