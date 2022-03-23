Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer and van collided along a Mount Joy Township road Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicles crashed in the 900 block of Hershey Road (Route 743), near the Route 283 interchange about two miles north of Elizabethtown, around 3:55 p.m., the supervisor said. A dispatch report stated the van was on its side and the tractor trailer was in a nearby field when first responders arrived.

At least one person was trapped inside the van, according to the dispatch report.

It was not clear if either of the injured people were transported to a hospital. The supervisor was unsure of the extent of their injuries.

Traffic along Route 743 was slowed, but not lanes appeared to be closed, 511PA showed.