A head-on crash in West Cocalico Township on Sunday afternoon left two drivers injured, according to Ephrata police.

A sedan driven by a 17-year-old boy, of Clay Township, collided head-on into an oncoming SUV in the 1000 block of Mount Airy Road near Schoeneck at around 2:30 p.m., police said.

An investigation into the crash determined that the boy failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway when he collided into the SUV driven by Christy Miller, 45, of Stevens, police said.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the crash but were not hospitalized, police said. The two vehicles were towed from the scene.

The boy will be cited for failure to maintain his lane of travel, police said.

Ephrata police was assisted at the scene by the Schoeneck Fire Company.