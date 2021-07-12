Two brothers were working together when they drove their car into a group of men in Lancaster city Saturday morning, injuring two, according to Lancaster city police.

Brandon L. Forcier, 26, of Marietta, struck two men with his BMW as they stood on a nearby sidewalk, narrowly missing a third man, following a fight in the 600 block of North Plum Street at 6:48 a.m. on July 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause. It was not immediately clear what started the fight.

Forcier pinned one of men against another vehicle, causing injuries to the man’s head, police said. He then proceeded to drag a second man along the sidewalk with his car as his brother, Chad Michael Forcier, 25, of Spring Township, Berks County, held onto him from the passenger side window, fracturing the man’s shoulder.

Chad Forcier then told his brother to drive and hit another man, referring to the man using a racist slur, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The Forcier brothers showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” police said, placing the men in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Brandon Forcier also used a metal pipe to cause $500 in damage to a large front display window at JD’s Laundromat at 352 East New Street, police said.

Brandon Forcier was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, while Chad Forcier was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Both Forcier brothers were confined to Lancaster County Prison after they were unable to post bails of $100,000 each, court records show. They will both face preliminary hearings before Judge Andrew LeFever on July 16.

Brandon Forcier has previously pleaded guilty to a series of firearms offenses in 2019, to which he was sentenced to three years of probation and forfeiture of any weapons, according to court records.