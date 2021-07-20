At least two people were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a Mount Joy Township gun range Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency units were called to Trop Gun Retail & Range at 910 North Hanover Street (Route 743) near the Elizabethtown border at 1:32 p.m. for a report of multiple injuries following an accidental discharge, the supervisor said. It was not clear how the weapon discharged.

Initial dispatch reports stated an 80-year-old man was shot. Police later reported a second patient as well.